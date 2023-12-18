Shannon Sharpe, Cam'ron, Gilbert Arenas and More React to Complex's Top 25 Sports Personalities List

Shannon Sharpe, Cam'ron and Mase, Gilbert Arenas, and more have responded to Complex ranking the most entertaining sports personalities today.

The list, which was published last week and contained several high-profile names, highlighted the various personalities that comment on the constantly evolving sports world. Some of those names included Kay Adams, Draymond Green, Stephen A. Smith, Michael Irvin, Mina Kimes, and more.

Others who were selected took to their own platforms to reflect on their rankings. The No. 1 pick in the rankings, Shannon Sharpe, closed out Wednesday's episode of First Take by thanking everyone who helped him get to this point in his career, from working with Skip Bayless on Undisputed to Stephen A. Smith giving him a chance to shine at ESPN.

Cam'ron took a page out of Uncle Sharpe's book and opened the latest episode of It Is What It Is by saluting his co-hosts Mase, Stat Baby, and others who helped him put the show together.