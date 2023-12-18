Shannon Sharpe, Cam'ron, Gilbert Arenas and More React to Complex's Top 25 Sports Personalities List

Shannon Sharpe, Cam'ron and Mase, Gilbert Arenas, and more have responded to Complex ranking the most entertaining sports personalities today.
The list, which was published last week and contained several high-profile names, highlighted the various personalities that comment on the constantly evolving sports world. Some of those names included Kay Adams, Draymond Green, Stephen A. Smith, Michael Irvin, Mina Kimes, and more.
Others who were selected took to their own platforms to reflect on their rankings. The No. 1 pick in the rankings, Shannon Sharpe, closed out Wednesday's episode of First Take by thanking everyone who helped him get to this point in his career, from working with Skip Bayless on Undisputed to Stephen A. Smith giving him a chance to shine at ESPN.
Cam'ron took a page out of Uncle Sharpe's book and opened the latest episode of It Is What It Is by saluting his co-hosts Mase, Stat Baby, and others who helped him put the show together.
Gilbert Arenas made it clear on an episode of his show that he's happy with his No. 7 spot as that placed him above Skip Bayless, who was ranked at No. 11. "I can't even complain, that means Skip is behind me. Skip is in the back," Arenas said with laughter.
There were others who weren't happy with their exclusion from the list. Cam Newton, for example, wasted no time going to his Instagram Stories to vent about not being included.
"Dear @complex & @complexsports May this be the LAST YEAR you guys dont acknowledge myself and my beautiful TEAM @iconicsaga (this is my kanye IM GONE LET YOU FINISH moment) congrats to everyone on this list... 2024 NO ONE ON THIS LIST IS SEEING ME," Newton wrote.
Stephen Jackson, who had nothing but praise for Sharpe, Cam and Mase, also had some words for Complex for not including the Knuckleheads Podcast with Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles.
"Y'all need to give Knuckleheads their props, I don't know why you don't want to give them their props," Jackson said. "I think Knuckleheads should be up there. But congrats to everybody."
Check out more reactions to Complex's 25 Most Entertaining Sports Media Personalities article below and head here to revisit the list.