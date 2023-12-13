Cam’ron on Repairing His Friendship With Mase, Says Jadakiss Was Going to Be Original ‘It Is What It Is’ Co-host

Cam'ron has shed some light on repairing his friendship with Mase while also revealing Jadakiss was going to be his original co-host on It Is What It Is.

During his conversation with Complex, published this week, Killa Cam reflected on what it took to bury the hatchet with Mase. The two were once the closest friends and were in a group called Children of the Corn in the early '90s alongside Big L, Herb McGruff, and the late Bloodshed.

Things went awry once Mase blew up as a solo artist, and the two were embroiled in a bitter feud in the late 90s before shocking fans over 20 years later with a reunion that led to their new sports talk show It Is What It Is.

According to Cam, the beef was all his fault, and once they became cool, he wanted to fix things as much as possible, especially when Mase got him his first deal.