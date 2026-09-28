Brandon Ingram Has Partially Torn Achilles That Will Make Him Miss Start of Season

Brandon Ingram will miss the start of his first season with the Los Angeles Clippers after the team learned that his May heel surgery also repaired a partially torn right Achilles tendon.

Interim president of basketball operations Trent Redden said Los Angeles didn't fully understand Ingram's recovery status until after acquiring him from Toronto.

"It wasn't until we got our hands on [Ingram] here that we started to see where he was at with his progression," Redden said. "He won't be ready for the start of the season, and we'll reevaluate when we get there."

Ingram originally underwent surgery on May 8 after suffering a heel injury during the playoffs, with Toronto announcing at the time that a heel spur had been removed. The Clippers acquired the two-time All-Star alongside Gradey Dick in the trade that sent Kawhi Leonard back to the Raptors.

No timetable has been set for Ingram's return.