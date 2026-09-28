Sports

Brandon Ingram Has Partially Torn Achilles That Will Make Him Miss Start of Season

Ingram will miss the start of the season after the Clippers discovered the Achilles injury.

Brandon Ingram in a Toronto Raptors uniform, number 3, stands on the court with hands on hips, wearing a headband and arm sleeve.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Key Takeaways

  • Brandon Ingram will miss the start of his first Clippers season after his May heel surgery also repaired a partially torn right Achilles tendon.
  • Clippers executive Trent Redden said the team only understood Ingram’s recovery status after acquiring him from Toronto and will reevaluate him when the season begins.
  • Los Angeles acquired the two-time All-Star and Gradey Dick in the trade that sent Kawhi Leonard to the Raptors, but Ingram has no timetable for his return.

Brandon Ingram will miss the start of his first season with the Los Angeles Clippers after the team learned that his May heel surgery also repaired a partially torn right Achilles tendon.

Interim president of basketball operations Trent Redden said Los Angeles didn't fully understand Ingram's recovery status until after acquiring him from Toronto.

"It wasn't until we got our hands on [Ingram] here that we started to see where he was at with his progression," Redden said. "He won't be ready for the start of the season, and we'll reevaluate when we get there."

Ingram originally underwent surgery on May 8 after suffering a heel injury during the playoffs, with Toronto announcing at the time that a heel spur had been removed. The Clippers acquired the two-time All-Star alongside Gradey Dick in the trade that sent Kawhi Leonard back to the Raptors.

No timetable has been set for Ingram's return.

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Brandon Ingram Has Partially Torn Achilles That Will Make Him Miss Start of Season