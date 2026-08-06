Shane McClanahan has been one of the more injury-cursed MLB players of the 2020s and the Tampa Bay Rays hurler is back on the IL. The southpaw left Tampa Bay’s July 30 game against the Texas Rangers in the fourth inning due to a back issue. Below, we will deliver a McClanahan injury update, and look at potential return dates for the 29-year-old. Shane McClanahan injury update: When will Rays pitcher return?

McClanahan missed the entire 2024 and 2025 seasons due to injury. He was recovering from Tommy John surgery in 2024, and then had major nerve issues in his left triceps in 2025. Needless to say, Rays management and Tampa Bay fans were holding their breath when McClanahan exited the game early against the Rangers last week. Fortunately for McClanahan, this injury is not a major one.

The lefty had mild back tightness and is only expected to miss two starts. “Just use these next two weeks to kind of get the body right, get fresh and help this team win a lot more meaningful baseball games these next couple months,” McClanahan told Adam Berry of MLB.com. McClanahan is eligible to return to the Rays pitching rotation on August 14. “You feel for Mac because his body of work has been tremendous,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said, via MLB.com. “He wants to be out here competing, and I’m very confident he’ll be out there real soon.” Barring any setbacks, it is likely that McClanahan will be right back on the mound as soon as he is eligible. Here is a look at the Rays’ schedule around the time he is expected to return.

Friday, August 14: Orioles at Rays

Saturday, August 15: Orioles at Rays

Sunday, August 16: Orioles at Rays

Monday, August 17: Orioles at Rays

Tuesday, August 18: Blue Jays at Rays

Wednesday, August 19: Blue Jays at Rays

Shane McClanahan odds

At the start of the 2026 season, McClanahan had +7000 odds to win the American League Cy Young award. He no longer appears on the Fanatics Sportsbook odds board, as Cam Schlittler (-130) and Dylan Cease (+115) sit comfortably at the top of the board. McClanahan has had a decently strong return season as he is 9-6 with a 3.09 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP. Tampa Bay Rays odds

The Rays have been one of the surprise teams in baseball this season, as they currently own a 68-46 record and sit atop the AL East standings. Cash’s club was +7000 to win the World Series at the start of the season, but is now +1200 to raise the Commissioner’s Trophy. Only four teams currently have shorter odds to win it all (Dodgers, Yankees, Brewers, Braves). Tampa Bay is currently -170 to win the division.

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