Ash Trevino Was Romantically Involved With Up to 75 Inmates, Prosecutors Claim

Ash Trevino is facing more allegations, with claims that she's been romantically involved with over 50 inmates.

Last December, the content creator was arrested on felony financial crimes after gaining popularity on TikTok about her stories of "inmate hopping," or dating men that had been in prison or recently incarcerated. While the 37-year-old, who has over 500,000 TikTok followers, posted a $15,000 bail at the time, she was arrested in March for violating the terms of her bond.

Now, as TMZ reports, prosecutors claim that Trevino (real name Ashley Lopez-Trevino) was romantically linked to 50-75 inmates of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, some of whom were incarcerated for aggravated robbery and murder.

Additionally, prosecutors called out alleged "panhandling" on TikTok, to which they claim Trevino requested "monetary donations" to "disclose health information regarding a dependent."

This week, the influencer pleaded guilty to welfare fraud and fraudulent securing of document execution. Although Trevino will be avoiding prison time, she has been ordered to pay restitution to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission in the amount of $16,799, along with fulfilling requirements of two years of community supervision, 120 hours of community service, an anti-theft program and financial counseling.