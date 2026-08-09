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Mike Myers' Original ‘Cat in the Hat’ Suit Is Up for Auction and It's Deeply Unsettling

The screen-worn full-body costume from the 2003 film is hitting Propstore's Los Angeles Summer 2026 sale on August 26, with bidding starting at $6,000.

"The Cat In The Hat"
(Image via YouTube)

Two decades after The Cat in the Hat hit theaters, the titular character’s skin suit is looking for a new owner.

Propstore has listed the original Cat in the Hat costume worn by Mike Myers in the 2003 live-action adaptation of Dr. Seuss' classic book, giving collectors the chance to own one of Hollywood's most infamous screen-used costumes.

The full ensemble includes the oversized furry suit, the character's signature red-and-white striped top hat, bright red bow tie, and accompanying accessories. According to the auction house, the costume is expected to sell in the five-figure range.

Photos released by Propstore reveal just how eerie the costume appears up close. While audiences mostly saw the expressive character through movie magic, the static mask, weathered fur and exposed facial details have sparked plenty of reactions online, with many fans calling the suit more frightening than nostalgic.

Released in 2003, The Cat in the Hat starred Mike Myers as the mischievous feline alongside Dakota Fanning, Spencer Breslin, Kelly Preston, Alec Baldwin and Sean Hayes. Directed by Bo Welch, the film earned mixed-to-negative reviews upon release but has since developed a cult following, thanks in part to Myers' bizarre, offbeat performance and the movie's surreal humor. Seuss’ wife Audrey Geisel was the film’s biggest critic, leading to the estate forbidding any further live-action adaptations of her husband’s books to be made.

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