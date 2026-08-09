Mike Myers' Original ‘Cat in the Hat’ Suit Is Up for Auction and It's Deeply Unsettling

Two decades after The Cat in the Hat hit theaters, the titular character’s skin suit is looking for a new owner.

Propstore has listed the original Cat in the Hat costume worn by Mike Myers in the 2003 live-action adaptation of Dr. Seuss' classic book, giving collectors the chance to own one of Hollywood's most infamous screen-used costumes.

The full ensemble includes the oversized furry suit, the character's signature red-and-white striped top hat, bright red bow tie, and accompanying accessories. According to the auction house, the costume is expected to sell in the five-figure range.