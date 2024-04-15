Jadakiss Doesn’t Understand J. Cole’s Apology to Kendrick Lamar: ‘I Don’t Know What Happened With His Spirits’

Jadakiss remains confused with J. Cole's decision to apologize to Kendrick Lamar at the 2024 Dreamville Festival.

During an appearance on The Stephen A. Smith Show this weekend, the Lox rapper respectfully expressed his disappointment in Cole, who last week apologized to Kendrick just days after releasing a new diss track ("7 Minute Drill") aimed at the Compton rapper.

“When I woke up, and seen Cole’s response at Dreamville, I was kinda distraught. I was confused, because he’s one of the nicest right now," Jadakiss explained. "He always stands on that. He always says what he’ll do, everybody wanted it."

The Yonkers rapper continued by expressing his genuine confusion about Cole's decision to wave the white flag. “I don’t know what happened with his spirits or what happened," he said.

From there, Jadakiss accurately predicted that Drake would unleash a diss aimed at Kendrick. "I think Drake's gonna come back and say something," he shared, adding that he also expects Kendrick to return the favor.