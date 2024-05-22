Stephen A. Smith Breaking Down LeBron James Going One-on-One With Mewtwo Is Amazing

Stephen A. Smith has some thoughts on a hypothetical one-on-one match-up between LeBron James and the Pokémon Mewtwo.
During a recent installment of The Stephen A. Smith Show, the sports journalist and media personality responded to questions sent to him on social media, including one that asked, "at 6'07 and 269 lbs, do you think Mewtwo could beat LeBron in a game to 21?"
"Moo-too? Is that how you pronounce his name?" Smith said. "6’7, 268 pounds. One-on-one, right here. You know, he’s shorter than LeBron but he weighs more. You know? Well, it says here ... Abilities: Pressure, unnerve, hidden ability. Alright, so he’s got composure. Psychic? Yeah. He can anticipate moves and stuff like that. Yeah, maybe he could pull it off."
He suggested that Mewtwo, the Pokémon at the center of Pokémon: The First Movie, could have the match in the bag thanks to potential intimidation tactics. "From the looks of him he might scare LeBron," he continued. "LeBron might want to shoot nothing but jump shots, might not wanna come near him. That’s gonna be a problem. And that long tail, you never know, might strip him. Yeah, I could see that. I’m not saying it’s definitely would happen, but it’s possible. It's possible. Let's go with that."
This isn't the first time Smith has fielded questions regarding Pokémon on his show.
Back in January, he was asked to name his favorite Pokémon from the iconic starting trio from Pokémon Red and Blue: Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle. "What the hell are these?" Stephen A. responded. "Balbasaur? Bulbasour? Shamander? Or the Squirtle? These are Pokémons? I guess that’s what it is."
Ultimately, he decided to go with his gut, but not before butchering their names one last time. "You know what I’m gonna say? Shamander," he said. "That’s who I would take. Because it reminds me of me because of the forehead.”
Smith often responds to non-sports related questions on the show, and he famously faced accusations that he's a "freaky" guy last year after he declared Sunday is the worst day of the week to be horny. He's also offered up his thoughts on BBLs versus natural butts, and he once debated a fan on the achievements of Lightning McQueen from the animated movie series Cars.