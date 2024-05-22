Stephen A. Smith Breaking Down LeBron James Going One-on-One With Mewtwo Is Amazing

Stephen A. Smith has some thoughts on a hypothetical one-on-one match-up between LeBron James and the Pokémon Mewtwo.

During a recent installment of The Stephen A. Smith Show, the sports journalist and media personality responded to questions sent to him on social media, including one that asked, "at 6'07 and 269 lbs, do you think Mewtwo could beat LeBron in a game to 21?"

"Moo-too? Is that how you pronounce his name?" Smith said. "6’7, 268 pounds. One-on-one, right here. You know, he’s shorter than LeBron but he weighs more. You know? Well, it says here ... Abilities: Pressure, unnerve, hidden ability. Alright, so he’s got composure. Psychic? Yeah. He can anticipate moves and stuff like that. Yeah, maybe he could pull it off."

He suggested that Mewtwo, the Pokémon at the center of Pokémon: The First Movie, could have the match in the bag thanks to potential intimidation tactics. "From the looks of him he might scare LeBron," he continued. "LeBron might want to shoot nothing but jump shots, might not wanna come near him. That’s gonna be a problem. And that long tail, you never know, might strip him. Yeah, I could see that. I’m not saying it’s definitely would happen, but it’s possible. It's possible. Let's go with that."