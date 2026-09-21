India Love Spotted With French Soccer Player Marcus Thuram

India Love and Inter Milan star Marcus Thuram have sparked relationship rumors after they were spotted together. A video recently captured the two walking in the streets of Milan with bags in tow. Thuram can be seen stopping to pose for a few photos with fans.

Speculation of a romance appears to date back to July, when some internet sleuths noticed Love’s photos from a vacation in Greece seemed to match up with the photos taken by Thuram’s friend.

Love spoke about her relationship status while on a stream with Ryan Garcia in Dec. 2025. The influencer addressed months-long curiosity about her being in a relationship with DDG. “No, I mean we were like good friends,” she said. “We were never in a relationship.” When asked if she was single at the time, Love responded, “No, no boyfriend. I think that’s how it should be.” It appears a lot can change in a matter of months.

Thuram has played for Inter since 2023. He has also appeared on different iterations of France’s international squad for over a decade, and was part of the squad that competed in the 2026 World Cup.