Sports

India Love Spotted With French Soccer Player Marcus Thuram

The two were recently seen shopping together in Milan.

Split image of India Love and Marcus Thuram.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty; Francesco Scaccianoce - Inter/Inter via Getty

India Love and Inter Milan star Marcus Thuram have sparked relationship rumors after they were spotted together.

A video recently captured the two walking in the streets of Milan with bags in tow. Thuram can be seen stopping to pose for a few photos with fans.

Speculation of a romance appears to date back to July, when some internet sleuths noticed Love’s photos from a vacation in Greece seemed to match up with the photos taken by Thuram’s friend.

Love spoke about her relationship status while on a stream with Ryan Garcia in Dec. 2025.

The influencer addressed months-long curiosity about her being in a relationship with DDG.

“No, I mean we were like good friends,” she said. “We were never in a relationship.”

When asked if she was single at the time, Love responded, “No, no boyfriend. I think that’s how it should be.”

It appears a lot can change in a matter of months.

Thuram has played for Inter since 2023. He has also appeared on different iterations of France’s international squad for over a decade, and was part of the squad that competed in the 2026 World Cup.

Related Stories

(L) Bruno Mars performs onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (R) Michael Jordan, NBA Hall of Famer and co-owner of 23XI Racing looks on in victory lane after Tyler Reddick, driver of the #45 Xfinity Toyota, wins the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on March 22, 2026 in Darlington, South Carolina.
Music

Bruno Mars and ‘GOAT’ Michael Jordan Enjoy a Cigar Together Backstage in Milan

The NBA icon attended the Milan date of Mars' The Romantic Tour.

Jaelani Turner-Williams68 days ago
Karol G.
Music

Karol G Surprises Married Couple With Honeymoon Trip to Her Paris Show

The 'Tropicoqueta' singer granted the couple's wish to attend another one of her concerts for their honeymoon.

Jaelani Turner-Williams60 days ago
Mel B Marries Rory McPhee At St Paul's Cathedral In London
Pop Culture

Mel B Celebrates Anniversary With Rory McPhee: 'You Showed Me What True Love Is'

The former Spice Girl posted an Instagram tribute to her husband one year after their ceremony at The Crypt of St. Paul's Cathedral in London.

Jaelani Turner-Williams76 days ago

Trending

1
MusicMilli Vanilli's Fab Morvan Says He Has Just $3,845 to His Name Amid Divorce From Secret Wife
2
Pop CultureBonnie Blue's Baby Ends Up With Bizarre Name After Fan Naming Auction Ends
3
StyleBella Hadid, Zendaya, Kim Kardashian: Here's Who Law Roach Has Styled
4
Pop CultureNotorious B.I.G.’s Son CJ Wallace Says He Was ‘Tired’ of Being Typecast as the ‘Chubby Best Friend’
5
SportsSteven Adams Has Hilarious Theory About What ‘GTA 6’ Will Do to the NBA in November
6
BetsAJ Brown Fantasy Football Injury Update: When Will Patriots WR Return?

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App