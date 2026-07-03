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Megan Thee Stallion and Romelu Lukaku Spotted Together at Wedding, Sparking Dating Rumors

Following speculation that Megan has split from Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine, the Houston rapper was spotted with Inter Milan striker Lukaku.

Joe Price1144 days ago

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