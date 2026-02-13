40 Things You Didn't Know About Chris Paul

After 20 years of being one of the peskiest — and, ahem, most dominant — point guards in NBA history, Chris Paul is officially retiring.

He’d previously declared that this season would be his last but it wasn’t the kind of exit CP3 had envisioned. A reunion with the Los Angeles Clippers quickly soured and Paul was sent home in the middle of the night following a team meeting in early December. He then spent the next two months on the sideline until the Clippers included him as part of a trade deadline deal with the Raptors, who then promptly released the 40-year-old veteran.

On Friday, February 13, Paul announced in an Instagram post that “he was stepping away from basketball.”

“As a lifelong learner, leadership is hard and is not for the weak,” he wrote, doubling down on the attitude that reportedly led to friction with the Clippers this season and with teammates in years past. “Some will like you and many people won’t. But the goal was always the goal, and my intentions were always sincere.”

His exit will mark the end of one of the most well-rounded careers the league has ever seen. Paul will retire as a 12x All-Star with 11 All-NBA selections. He was the 2005-06 Rookie of the Year, a 5x league leader in assists, and a 6x league leader in steals. He made 9 All-Defensive teams and was the engine behind the Phoenix Suns run to the 2021 NBA Finals. Paul is a future first-ballot Hall of Famer. The one hole on his resume: an NBA Championship.