Chris Paul Announces Retirement After Being Waived by Toronto Raptors: 'Filled With So Much Joy'

Chris Paul has announced his retirement after being waived from the Toronto Raptors on Friday.

“This is it! After over 21 years I'm stepping away from basketball,” Paul wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. “As I write this, it's hard to really know what to feel, but for once - most people would be surprised - I don't have the answer lol! But, mostly I'm filled with so much joy and gratitude! While this chapter of being an "NBA player" is done, the game of basketball will forever be engrained in the DNA of my life.”

He continued: “I've been in the NBA for more than half of my life, spanning three decades. It's crazy even saying that!! Playing basketball for a living has been an unbelievable blessing that also came with lots of responsibility. I embraced it all. The good and the bad. As a lifelong learner, leadership is hard and is not for the weak. Some will like you and many people won't. But the goal was always the goal, and my intentions were always sincere (Damn, I love competing!!)”