Sports

Chris Paul Announces Retirement After Being Waived by Toronto Raptors: 'Filled With So Much Joy'

The future Hall of Fame point guard confirms he’s stepping away from the NBA following his release from Toronto.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 29: Chris Paul #3 of the Los Angeles Clippers looks on prior to the game against the Dallas Mavericks at Intuit Dome on November 29, 2025 in Inglewood, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Chris Paul has announced his retirement after being waived from the Toronto Raptors on Friday.

“This is it! After over 21 years I'm stepping away from basketball,” Paul wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. “As I write this, it's hard to really know what to feel, but for once - most people would be surprised - I don't have the answer lol! But, mostly I'm filled with so much joy and gratitude! While this chapter of being an "NBA player" is done, the game of basketball will forever be engrained in the DNA of my life.”

He continued: “I've been in the NBA for more than half of my life, spanning three decades. It's crazy even saying that!! Playing basketball for a living has been an unbelievable blessing that also came with lots of responsibility. I embraced it all. The good and the bad. As a lifelong learner, leadership is hard and is not for the weak. Some will like you and many people won't. But the goal was always the goal, and my intentions were always sincere (Damn, I love competing!!)”

Paul was traded to Toronto at the deadline, but he was not required to report to the team. The Raptors reportedly knew the 41-year-old would not play in Toronto after he said last summer he was unhappy being away from his family and missing time with his children.

CP first hinted at his retirement last year when he was with the LA Clippers, saying the 2025–26 NBA season would be his last.

Paul began his career in New Orleans and later had stops in Houston, Oklahoma City, Phoenix, Golden State and San Antonio after departing the Clippers.

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