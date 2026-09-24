Sports

LeBron James' Business Partner Maverick Carter Wants $25K Monthly Child Support Cut to $0

Maverick Carter says he pays his 18-year-old daughter's boarding school costs directly, while her mother seeks $35,000 a month until graduation.

LeBron James's Business Partner, Maverick Carter, Locked in a Nasty Child Support Battle
Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Key Takeaways

  • Maverick Carter wants his $25,000 monthly child support obligation eliminated, arguing that he directly covers all expenses for his 18-year-old daughter, including boarding school.
  • Crystal Streets wants payments raised to $35,000 until their daughter graduates, saying she still provides emotional support, coordinates travel, and handles other needs.
  • The court suspended Carter’s payments for three months after a Sept. 15 hearing while it considers the dispute, but has not issued a final ruling.

LeBron James' longtime business partner Maverick Carter wants his $25,000-a-month child support obligation eliminated. His ex, Crystal Streets, wants it raised to $35,000.

The two are locked in a court fight over support for their 18-year-old daughter, with Carter arguing that circumstances have dramatically changed because she now attends boarding school full time—and he says he's already footing the entire bill. Streets, meanwhile, maintains that she still provides for their daughter and says Carter, whom she claims is worth more than $100 million, should keep paying until the teen graduates.

Following a Sept. 15 hearing, the court suspended Carter's child support obligation for three months while it considers the dispute. No final ruling has been issued.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Carter argues that Streets now spends little "meaningful" custodial time with their daughter because the teen lives away at school. He is represented by celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser and is asking the court to reduce his monthly obligation from $25,000 to zero.

Carter insists the request isn't an attempt to stop supporting his daughter. Instead, he says he "pay[s] for everything [she] needs directly," including the full cost of boarding school. He also points out that his daughter turned 18 in July, arguing that the court no longer has jurisdiction over custody.

Streets is pushing in exactly the opposite direction.

She wants the court to order Carter to pay $35,000 per month until their daughter finishes school and claims the former couple had already agreed to that higher figure in 2024, though it was never finalized because of the California wildfires.

Streets also disputes Carter's characterization of her parenting, saying she continues to provide emotional support, coordinate their daughter's travel and handle other needs while she's away at school.

The filings also suggest the dispute between the former couple has become deeply personal.

An alleged Dec. 28, 2025 email included in the court documents appears to show Carter telling Streets, "Dealing with you is the only thing bad about my life, and I'll be soooo happy when it's over."

Carter's name carries considerable weight well beyond his connection to James. The two have been friends since growing up in Akron, Ohio, and Carter became one of the key architects of James' business empire. Carter and James co-founded The SpringHill Company, the entertainment and production business behind projects including The Shop.

That business relationship has also put Carter alongside James during a particularly eventful year away from basketball. James' finances recently drew attention after Bloomberg reported that an LLC he controlled secured nearly $300 million through asset-backed bonds purchased by insurers advised by Guggenheim.

Those transactions were backed by James' future non-NBA earnings, including revenue tied to his lifetime Nike sponsorship.

James' representative described the financing as a standard structure for someone with his assets. Bloomberg reported there is no indication it is connected to the federal scrutiny surrounding former Lakers owner Mark Walter's business empire.

Related Stories

LeBron James Took Out a $300M Loan from a Pair of Midwestern Life Insurers Advised by Guggenheim
Sports

LeBron James’ $300M Loan Tied to Firm Run by Embattled Ex-Lakers Owner Mark Walter

The NBA star reportedly turned future earnings from his Nike deal and other off-court assets into immediate capital through a long-term bond arrangement.

Bernadette Giacomazzo31 days ago
Bronny James Has Been 'Babied' by His Dad and the Lakers, Says NBA Pro
Sports

Devean George Says the Lakers Must Stop 'Babying' Bronny James

With LeBron headed to Philadelphia, the three-time Lakers champion says it’s time to stop babying Bronny and see what he can do on his own.

Bernadette Giacomazzo54 days ago
LeBron James & Maverick Carter Reportedly Raising $5B for International Basketball League
Sports

LeBron James and Maverick Carter Reportedly Raising $5B for International Basketball League

Initial reports previously suggested that James was not involved in any of the planning.

Bernadette Giacomazzo417 days ago

Trending

1
StyleThe 25 Best Dressed K-Pop Stars of All Time, Ranked
2
MusicLil Durk's Lawyer Drew Findling on the Verdict, Rap Lyrics, and His 'Devotion' to The Voice
3
Pop CultureWillow Shares How Will Smith Declined Certain Roles to Protect Family 'Energy'
4
StyleSupervsn Unveils Special 30th Anniversary 2Pac 'All Eyez on Me' Collection
5
MusicHobo Johnson Vows to Log Off ‘Indefinitely’ After Being Mocked for 2018 Apology to BLM
6
MusicRussell Simmons Uses 'Hotel Lobby' AI Trend to Celebrate Ex-Wife Kimora Lee

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App