LeBron James' Business Partner Maverick Carter Wants $25K Monthly Child Support Cut to $0

The court suspended Carter’s payments for three months after a Sept. 15 hearing while it considers the dispute, but has not issued a final ruling.

Crystal Streets wants payments raised to $35,000 until their daughter graduates, saying she still provides emotional support, coordinates travel, and handles other needs.

Maverick Carter wants his $25,000 monthly child support obligation eliminated, arguing that he directly covers all expenses for his 18-year-old daughter, including boarding school.

LeBron James' longtime business partner Maverick Carter wants his $25,000-a-month child support obligation eliminated. His ex, Crystal Streets, wants it raised to $35,000. The two are locked in a court fight over support for their 18-year-old daughter, with Carter arguing that circumstances have dramatically changed because she now attends boarding school full time—and he says he's already footing the entire bill. Streets, meanwhile, maintains that she still provides for their daughter and says Carter, whom she claims is worth more than $100 million, should keep paying until the teen graduates. Following a Sept. 15 hearing, the court suspended Carter's child support obligation for three months while it considers the dispute. No final ruling has been issued.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Carter argues that Streets now spends little "meaningful" custodial time with their daughter because the teen lives away at school. He is represented by celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser and is asking the court to reduce his monthly obligation from $25,000 to zero. Carter insists the request isn't an attempt to stop supporting his daughter. Instead, he says he "pay[s] for everything [she] needs directly," including the full cost of boarding school. He also points out that his daughter turned 18 in July, arguing that the court no longer has jurisdiction over custody. Streets is pushing in exactly the opposite direction. She wants the court to order Carter to pay $35,000 per month until their daughter finishes school and claims the former couple had already agreed to that higher figure in 2024, though it was never finalized because of the California wildfires. Streets also disputes Carter's characterization of her parenting, saying she continues to provide emotional support, coordinate their daughter's travel and handle other needs while she's away at school.

The filings also suggest the dispute between the former couple has become deeply personal. An alleged Dec. 28, 2025 email included in the court documents appears to show Carter telling Streets, "Dealing with you is the only thing bad about my life, and I'll be soooo happy when it's over." Carter's name carries considerable weight well beyond his connection to James. The two have been friends since growing up in Akron, Ohio, and Carter became one of the key architects of James' business empire. Carter and James co-founded The SpringHill Company, the entertainment and production business behind projects including The Shop. That business relationship has also put Carter alongside James during a particularly eventful year away from basketball. James' finances recently drew attention after Bloomberg reported that an LLC he controlled secured nearly $300 million through asset-backed bonds purchased by insurers advised by Guggenheim. Those transactions were backed by James' future non-NBA earnings, including revenue tied to his lifetime Nike sponsorship.

James' representative described the financing as a standard structure for someone with his assets. Bloomberg reported there is no indication it is connected to the federal scrutiny surrounding former Lakers owner Mark Walter's business empire.