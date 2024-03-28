Savannah James Shares Teaser of New Podcast 'Everybody's Crazy'

Savannah James will be co-hosting girl talk sessions on her new podcast, Everybody's Crazy.

The podcast was announced on the show's Instagram Story, featuring a clip of James and co-host Crown + Conquer founder April McDaniel. Everybody's Crazy invites listeners to call their 888-601-CRZY (2799) hotline for candid conversations–a surprise from Savannah James, who usually keeps a low profile. However, she's been stepping out of her comfort zone more recently, even presenting Tems with the Breakthrough Award during the 2024 Billboard Women in Music presentation earlier this month.

"I just really wanted to enjoy being a mom and supporting my husband. I wasn’t super comfortable with putting myself out like that," James told The Cut last year about her low-key lifestyle.