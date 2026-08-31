Jill Scott Postpones Rest of U.S. Tour After Testing Positive for COVID: 'I Am Very Sorry'

Jill Scott has postponed the final stretch of her U.S. tour after testing positive for COVID.

The Grammy-winning singer announced on Sunday (August 30) that the last four dates of her To Whom This May Concern tour have been rescheduled, scrapping performances that were set to close the entire U.S. leg of the run.

"I am very sorry to report that what doctors perceived to be a minor virus has turned into Covid 19," Scott wrote in a statement shared on Instagram. "While I feel OK, I'm not able to go out without a mask. For everyone's safety and wellness, I have to reschedule my last four shows on the US TOUR as well."