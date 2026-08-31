Jill Scott Postpones Rest of U.S. Tour After Testing Positive for COVID: 'I Am Very Sorry'

Key Takeaways
- Jill Scott postponed the final four U.S. dates of her To Whom This May Concern tour after testing positive for COVID, saying she made the call "for everyone’s safety and wellness."
- Her Sugar Land shows moved to September 11 and 12, while the Irving dates moved to September 14 and 15; all previously purchased tickets and packages remain valid.
- The 36-date world tour supports Scott’s sixth album, To Whom This May Concern, and remains scheduled to wrap in Cape Town in November.
Jill Scott has postponed the final stretch of her U.S. tour after testing positive for COVID.
The Grammy-winning singer announced on Sunday (August 30) that the last four dates of her To Whom This May Concern tour have been rescheduled, scrapping performances that were set to close the entire U.S. leg of the run.
"I am very sorry to report that what doctors perceived to be a minor virus has turned into Covid 19," Scott wrote in a statement shared on Instagram. "While I feel OK, I'm not able to go out without a mask. For everyone's safety and wellness, I have to reschedule my last four shows on the US TOUR as well."
The two Houston-area shows, originally booked for August 30 and 31 at Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land, have been pushed to September 11 and 12. Two Dallas-area dates at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving, previously set for September 3 and 4, will now take place September 14 and 15.
All previously purchased tickets and packages will be honored at the rescheduled shows. Fans were advised to check with their original ticket provider or venue for further details.
The To Whom This May Concern tour supports Jill Scott's sixth album of the same name, released February 13. The world tour spans 36 dates across North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and South Africa, with the full run scheduled to wrap in Cape Town in November.