LaVar Ball Says Michael Jordan Should've Made $100 Billion From Nike

The Big Baller Brand founder is questioning Jordan's legendary partnership with Nike, arguing that the basketball icon should have walked away with substantially more money from the empire built around his name. In Ball's estimation, Jordan's fortune should be measured not in single-digit billions, but somewhere around $100 billion.

"Jordan, he made Nike over a trillion dollars," Ball said on the Bigg Dogg Chico show. "What did he say? His bank account never went over three or four billion. If I make anybody a trillion dollars in anything, you better at least give me a hundred billion. That makes sense."

The math behind Ball's trillion-dollar claim doesn't line up with reported Jordan Brand sales, but there's no debating the scale of the business Jordan helped create. According to WWD, Jordan Brand has generated tens of billions in revenue since Nike signed the Chicago Bulls superstar in 1984, with annual sales recently topping $7 billion.

Jordan reportedly receives approximately 5 percent of the brand's sales, producing estimated annual checks between $250 million and $350 million. His lifetime Nike earnings have reportedly surpassed $1.5 billion—compared with roughly $94 million in salary during his entire NBA career.

For LaVar, that's still not enough.

"Everybody who's really good at something, they're gonna come from a lower-income neighborhood," Ball said. "So you give them a little bit of something, they think it's a lot, but it's nothing."