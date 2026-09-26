Royce White Rips Colin Kaepernick as ‘Corny’ After Once Calling Him ‘Prophetic’

White has since moved into Republican politics, becoming Minnesota’s 2024 U.S. Senate nominee and launching a protest against transgender eligibility in the WNBA.

White’s comments mark a sharp reversal from 2020, when he called Kaepernick’s protest “prophetic” and led thousands of Minneapolis demonstrators in taking a knee after George Floyd’s murder.

Royce White called Colin Kaepernick “corny,” attacked his Black Panther-inspired image, and argued that Jay-Z’s Reasonable Doubt had more cultural impact than Kaepernick’s anthem protest.

Royce White once called Colin Kaepernick’s protest “prophetic” and helped lead thousands of demonstrators in taking a knee in Minneapolis. Six years later, he has a very different message for the former NFL quarterback. “F*ck Colin Kaepernick,” White told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson during a wide-ranging interview. White went after Kaepernick for criticizing Jay-Z’s partnership with the NFL, while also taking aim at the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback’s image as a symbol of athlete activism. “Running around wearing an Afro as a costume is corny,” White said. “How do you feel about the icon of athlete activism wearing an Afro as a Black Panther costume when he was raised by two white parents in Wisconsin? Stop it.”