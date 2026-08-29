Royce White Shows Up to WNBA Game in Blonde Wig After Being Deemed Ineligible for Draft

No known transgender woman currently plays in the WNBA, while White’s campaign follows a court ruling that found he abused his ex-wife and teenage son, which he has appealed.

The WNBA rejected White and Enes Kanter Freedom’s claimed bids for the 2027 draft, denouncing their declarations of transgender identity as “bad-faith efforts” to demean or marginalize others.

Royce White attended an Indiana Fever-Connecticut Sun game in a long blonde wig and posted, “The Kweeeen has arrived! They better bow for a beautiful Black Trans Lesbian!”

Royce White's supposed WNBA career has already been rejected by the league, but that hasn't stopped the former NBA player from continuing the performance. According to The New York Post, White showed up courtside at the Indiana Fever-Connecticut Sun game wearing a long blonde wig, later posting a photo of himself on Instagram with the caption, “The Kweeeen has arrived! They better bow for a beautiful Black Trans Lesbian!” He has also taken to calling himself “Queen Roysha.”

The appearance came days after league sources told multiple outlets that White and fellow former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom are not eligible for the 2027 WNBA Draft. Both men have invoked transgender identity while claiming they intend to enter the league, presenting their declarations as challenges to its eligibility rules. The WNBA has been considerably less amused. Earlier this month, the league said there were “no immediate eligibility matters affecting the WNBA” and denounced “bad-faith efforts to use these topics to demean or marginalize others.” White's performance targets an extraordinarily small population while suggesting an immediate professional-sports problem that the WNBA says it doesn't currently have. The Williams Institute at UCLA estimated in 2025 that approximately 2.8 million Americans ages 13 and older identify as transgender—which translates to about 1 percent of the total population. Among adults, the estimate is 0.8 percent, including roughly 698,500 transgender women. Additionally, there is no known transgender woman currently playing in the WNBA, nor has White identified an actual transgender WNBA player whose eligibility prompted his campaign. White's own NBA résumé doesn't exactly require a lengthy Basketball Reference scroll. Houston selected him 16th overall out of Iowa State in 2012, but he never appeared in a game for the Rockets. His entire NBA career ultimately consisted of three appearances for the Sacramento Kings in 2014: nine minutes, zero points, and two personal fouls.