Royce White Has Surprising Praise for Stephen A. Smith After WNBA Support

White said he is not coordinating with Enes Kanter Freedom on their parallel campaigns as he pursues another U.S. Senate run in Minnesota in 2026.

White’s shift follows Smith’s defense of his attempt to enter the 2027 WNBA Draft as a protest against transgender eligibility in women’s sports.

Royce White reversed his longtime criticism of Stephen A. Smith, calling him “a good guy” and praising his influence as a sports journalist and emerging political voice.

White said age—and his experience in professional fighting—changed that perspective. What he once saw simply as outsiders criticizing athletes, he now sees as part of the machinery that keeps professional sports commercially relevant. “I have a different respect for Stephen A. Smith’s work in sports now,” White said, before offering even bigger praise for Smith's increasing involvement in political commentary. “His emergence as a political voice from his position as one of the most successful sports journalists in American history is unquantifiable in its importance.” The newfound respect comes after Smith defended White and Enes Kanter Freedom for their attempt to declare for the 2027 WNBA Draft as a protest over transgender eligibility in women's sports. Smith called their challenge “important” while criticizing the league's handling of the issue. In August, White announced his intention to enter the draft while calling himself “Queen Roysha,” later appearing courtside at an Indiana Fever-Connecticut Sun game wearing a long blonde wig and describing himself as a “beautiful Black Trans Lesbian.” League sources subsequently said White and Freedom were ineligible for the 2027 WNBA Draft, while White has continued saying he may pursue legal action. And despite their parallel campaigns, White now says he and Freedom aren't coordinating.