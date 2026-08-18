Keke Palmer Has One Piece of Advice for 'The Voice: Celebrity' Contestants

Palmer, a multi-hyphenate whose credits span Hustlers, Nope, and an Emmy-winning run on Password, steps in for longtime host Carson Daly as she also celebrates a 2027 Hollywood Walk of Fame honor and expands her viral Lady Miss Jacqueline character into Audible Originals.

The 2027 NBC spinoff will feature actors, athletes, comedians, influencers, and other public figures facing Blind Auditions with coaches Joe Jonas, Queen Latifah, and Riley Green, plus new behind-the-scenes spaces such as Voice Boot Camp, the VIP Room, and the Workroom.

New host Keke Palmer tells celebrities joining The Voice: Celebrity to embrace being beginners again, saying, “There’s nothing to it but to do it,” and that the worst outcome is simply learning and getting better.

Keke Palmer has a simple message for the famous faces preparing to sing on The Voice: Celebrity: Get up there and do it. The show’s new host is encouraging contestants to embrace the risk of becoming beginners again—even if they have already found success somewhere else. “There’s nothing to it but to do it,” Palmer said, per NBC News. “The worst thing that can happen is you learn something new, and you get better.” That advice gets directly to the hook behind the NBC spinoff. When The Voice: Celebrity premieres in 2027, actors, athletes, comedians, influencers, reality stars, and other public figures will trade their usual lanes for the Blind Auditions.

Instead of helping unknown singers land a breakthrough, coaches Joe Jonas, Queen Latifah, and Riley Green will build teams from celebrities willing to put their voices—and possibly their pride—on the line. Palmer believes that reset could give viewers more than another singing competition. “Whatever dreams and other outside things you want to do, maybe you’re inspired by seeing these people who are already successful in one field still try to do something that they got to start at level one from,” she said. The format also makes Palmer a natural fit for the job. Her career has moved across acting, music, comedy, producing, writing, and hosting, with credits ranging from Hustlers and Nope to her Emmy-winning work on Password. “I’m excited about the fact that this season is about celebrities and people that don’t do what they’re coming here to do,” Palmer said. “I think that I’m somebody that always believes in doing something new, trying on a different hat.” NBC announced earlier in August that Palmer would take over hosting duties from Carson Daly for the celebrity season. Daly, who has hosted every episode since The Voice premiered in 2011, is not leaving the franchise. He will remain a producer, help launch the new edition behind the scenes, and return for future seasons using the original format. Daly called Palmer a “triple threat queen” and said she was the “perfect” choice to lead the spinoff.