Pop Culture

Raven-Symoné’s Wife Tells Keke Palmer Why She Didn’t Watch ‘That’s So Raven’ Growing Up

After her podcast comments sparked outrage, Miranda Pearman-Maday clarifies what she knew about the Disney Channel star and her cultural impact.

Raven Symoné's Wife Addresses Keke Palmer Not Knowing About 'That's So Raven'
Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images | Photo by Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Key Takeaways

  • Miranda Pearman-Maday told Keke Palmer that she knew who Raven-Symoné was growing up but never rushed home to watch That’s So Raven.
  • Pearman-Maday said fans twisted her earlier podcast comments into claims that she disrespected Raven, though she had seen the Disney series through her younger sister and after getting married.
  • Raven backed her wife, saying, “I have never dated someone who was a fan” and that she does not want a romantic partner who fangirls over her.

Raven-Symoné’s wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, is clearing up the controversy surrounding her admission that she did not watch That’s So Raven growing up. During Keke Palmer’s appearance on Tea Time With Raven & Miranda, Pearman-Maday explained that she was aware of Raven and her career—she simply was not a devoted viewer of the Disney Channel sitcom.

“This is where people are getting confused,” Pearman-Maday told Keke Palmer. “Watching a show is different than knowing someone exists. I just wasn’t running home to sit down to tune in to That’s So Raven. I knew who Raven was.”

The subject came up after Pearman-Maday revealed that much of the online backlash she has received can be traced to an earlier appearance on Palmer’s podcast. During that conversation, Palmer asked about her familiarity with That’s So Raven, prompting an answer that some fans interpreted as Pearman-Maday being unaware of her wife’s cultural impact.

“Did you know that the start of—I won’t say all—but a significant amount of the online hate against me started on your pod when you asked me about TSR?” Pearman-Maday asked.

Palmer remembered the uproar, explaining that fans believed Pearman-Maday “didn’t know nothing about Raven’s Raven-ness” or appreciate the legacy attached to her work.

Pearman-Maday pushed back on that reading, saying she had seen the series since marrying Raven and had encountered it at home through her younger sister.

“My sister, who’s five years younger than me, she watched it,” Pearman-Maday said. “So it would be in the background of my house. I just wasn’t so honed into it that I could say, ‘Oh no, I’m a diehard fan.’”

That’s So Raven became one of Disney Channel’s defining shows. The sitcom, which ran from 2003 through 2007, starred Raven as psychic teenager Raven Baxter and became the network’s first original series to reach 100 episodes. It later produced the spinoff Cory in the House and the sequel series Raven’s Home.

Palmer understood why the original admission landed badly with some fans. “Black, white, rich, poor—everybody knows Raven,” she said, noting that people struggled to believe Pearman-Maday had never tuned in.

But Palmer also acknowledged how an incomplete explanation can become distorted online. Pearman-Maday said the reaction eventually grew into claims that she disliked or disrespected her wife.

Raven, however, made it clear that she never needed her partner to arrive as a superfan.

“I have never dated someone who was a fan,” Raven said. “So, I will never marry someone who’s a fan.”

She added that being worshipped by a romantic partner holds no appeal: “I’m not turned on by those who fangirl out about me.”

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