Keke Palmer Lands Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ahead of Lady Miss Jacqueline Comeback

She is simultaneously expanding her creative universe with a three-part Audible Originals series built around her breakout character Lady Miss Jacqueline—featuring Sheryl Lee Ralph, Audra McDonald, Danielle Brooks, Jenifer Lewis, Jackée Harry, Raven-Symoné, and more—set across eras from royal courts and 1970s Malibu to a New Orleans megachurch and a space colony in 2089.

Palmer dedicated the honor to her family, emphasizing that the star belongs to the people who have supported her since childhood and noting the difference between public-facing “Keke” and the Lauren her relatives know in private.

Keke Palmer has been selected for the Hollywood Walk of Fame’s 2027 class, celebrating a two-decade career as an Emmy-winning actor, producer, host, author, and comedian. She shared the news in an emotional Instagram video, thanking her fans, team, and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

Keke Palmer is officially getting her flowers—and her name in concrete. The Emmy-winning actor, producer, host, author, and comedian has been selected to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as part of its 2027 class, adding another major honor to a career that began before she was a teenager. Palmer shared the news with fans in an emotional Instagram video, capturing her reaction shortly after receiving the call. “Y’all… when I say I cannot believe the phone call I just got. I’M GETTING A STAR ON THE WALK OF FAME!!!” she wrote. She thanked the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, her team, and the supporters who have followed her across two decades in entertainment.

The moment was also deeply personal for Palmer, who made it clear that the honor belongs to the family that helped build her career from the ground up. “And my family, that has worked so hard my whole life for this incredible honor, this star belongs to all of us!!!!” she added. Palmer also referenced the relatives who know her as Lauren, her given first name, rather than the larger-than-life personality known to audiences around the world. The Walk of Fame announcement comes as Palmer continues to expand well beyond acting. She recently partnered with Audible to revive Lady Miss Jacqueline, the glamorous and ruthless Southern diva she created with Max Wyeth in 2016. Three full-length Audible Originals are set to roll out beginning July 30, starting with Becoming Lady Miss Jacqueline. The Weddings of Lady Miss Jacqueline follows Aug. 13, while Bereavement Committee arrives Aug. 27. That character grew out of a turning point in Palmer’s career. “I felt like a has-been at the age of 18—that’s not something people expect you to admit, but it’s the truth,” she previously said.