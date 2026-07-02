Sarah Spain Rips Christine Brennan’s Caitlin Clark Coverage as a 'Dereliction of Duties'

Veteran broadcaster Sarah Spain is taking aim at fellow journalist Christine Brennan, accusing the longtime columnist of abandoning basic journalistic standards with what Spain describes as obsessive fawning over Clark at the expense of the rest of the WNBA .

The debate over Caitlin Clark has officially spilled beyond the hardwood and into the sports media world.

"We would never say the 'NBA hates' fill-in-the-blank," Spain said in a video posted to LinkedIn. "That's describing every single player in the league as having that opinion and being a part of an agenda. She does that all the time with the WNBA, and it is frankly a dereliction of duties as a journalist."

The sharp criticism came after Brennan published a column in USA Today following Phoenix Mercury star Alyssa Thomas' one-game suspension for striking Clark in the throat during last week's Fever-Mercury matchup.

In that piece, Brennan argued WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert has failed to "give Clark her due and keep her safe," continuing a theme that has defined much of her recent coverage of the Indiana Fever star.

“For three seasons now, in ways big and small, the WNBA and its players have continued to show their unabashed jealousy, disdain and outright hatred for the greatest thing to happen to them,” Brennan wrote in her column. "Clark is getting pummeled on a regular basis, and WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert, who was given the greatest gift any women's sports commissioner has ever received, in Clark, has done precious little about it until today, kind of, just a little."

Spain also questioned Brennan's motivations, suggesting that her repeated focus on Clark may have less to do with balanced reporting than with promoting her recently published biography of Clark.