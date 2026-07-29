Red Baron's 50-Topping 'Supreme Supreme' Pizza Is Real: Here's How to Win One

The 50-topping pie is a sweepstakes-only novelty (far more loaded than Red Baron's standard Classic Crust Supreme), with entries open online or via email, no purchase required and one entry per person, closing August 4 at 9 A.M. CT with winners notified August 12.

To celebrate its 50th anniversary, Red Baron created the one-off frozen Supreme Supreme pizza, built on pizzeria sauce and loaded with 50 toppings including eight cheeses, multiple pepperoni varieties, sausage, ham, mushrooms, onions, spinach, mixed peppers, carrots, cilantro, and pineapple, all spaced across the pie instead of piled on.

Red Baron is celebrating its 50th anniversary, and to mark the occasion it's created a one-of-a-kind frozen pizza — and you can win one below. The Supreme Supreme is loaded with exactly 50 toppings, one for every year the brand, which first started selling pizzas in 1976, has been around. "50 Years. 50 Toppings," a tagline for the pizza reads on the brand's official website.

What's on the Supreme Supreme pizza?

The Supreme Supreme starts with a pizzeria sauce base and stacks up from there. The cheese lineup alone runs at least eight deep: mozzarella, yellow cheddar, white cheddar, provolone, fontina, Monterey Jack, Romano, and Parmesan. Meat toppings include sausage, multiple varieties of pepperoni, and ham. On the produce side: mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, spinach, and a mix of peppers spanning green, red, jalapeño, and diced green chili. Carrots, cilantro, and pineapple round out some of the more unexpected additions.

The 50 toppings are spaced out across the pie rather than stacked on top of one another. For reference, Red Baron's standard Classic Crust Supreme contains just sausage, pepperoni, onions, and green and red peppers — a fairly modest recipe compared to what the anniversary edition packs in.

How do you enter the sweepstakes to win a Supreme Supreme pizza?