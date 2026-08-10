GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Sports

Dave Portnoy Tells Caitlin Clark to ‘Start Your Own League’ After WNBA Ref Drama

After Caitlin Clark’s controversial eighth technical was rescinded, Dave Portnoy doubled down on his belief that the WNBA needs her more than she needs it.

Dave Portnoy Tells Caitlin Clark to 'Quit' the WNBA
Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Churchill Downs | Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Dave Portnoy is urging Caitlin Clark to quit the WNBA and start her own league after she received her eighth technical foul, which triggers an automatic one-game suspension under league rules.
  • Portnoy, who has repeatedly defended Clark and blasted critics like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as jealous, argues she has the power to “squash this league like a bug” by going independent.
  • As debates over Clark’s treatment, physical play, and officiating intensify—with voices like Shaquille O’Neal calling it a superstar rite of passage—Clark herself has shown no interest in leaving the WNBA.

Dave Portnoy thinks Caitlin Clark should stop fighting the WNBA and simply leave it behind.

The Barstool Sports founder called on Clark to launch a league of her own after the Indiana Fever star picked up her eighth technical foul of the season during a win over the Chicago Sky, giving her an automatic one-game suspension.

"Hey @CaitlinClark22 just go start your own league already," Portnoy wrote on X on August 8, before taking a shot at WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert: "Sick league @CathyEngelbert."

Clark's latest technical came after she made contact with an official during Indiana's victory over Chicago. Clark maintained afterward that the collision wasn't deliberate and said she hoped the league would overturn the call — which it did later that night.

"She said I ran into her … it wasn't intentional or anything, so I'm hoping it's getting rescinded," Clark said.

There was plenty riding on that review. Had the technical stood, Clark would have received an automatic one-game suspension and missed Indiana’s upcoming matchup against the New York Liberty. Instead, the league rescinded the call, clearing her to play Tuesday. She finished the Chicago game with 26 points and 11 assists.

Portnoy's reaction didn't materialize out of nowhere. He has spent much of the season defending Clark as arguments surrounding her treatment have moved far beyond routine basketball discourse.

When Kareem Abdul-Jabbar recently pushed back against Clark being labeled the "face of the WNBA," arguing that the designation overlooked accomplished stars such as A'ja Wilson, Portnoy blasted the criticism as "steeped in jealousy and stupidity."

"Let's keep in mind Caitlin didn't ask for this," Portnoy wrote at the time. "She's never said she was the face of the league. She's always showed respect for those who came before her."

He went even further then, making essentially the same suggestion he is now encouraging Clark to carry out: "She could squash this league like a bug if she started her own league."

Clark, however, has given no indication that she plans to create a league of her own.

Her June 24 confrontation with Phoenix Mercury star Alyssa Thomas became a national controversy after Thomas made contact with Clark's throat during a scramble. Officials initially called nothing, but the WNBA later upgraded the play to a Flagrant 2 and suspended Thomas for one game.

Clark subsequently said the "reffing needs to be better" and argued the league must improve at protecting its players.

Shaquille O'Neal offered a very different solution. Rather than demanding additional protection for Clark, he recently characterized the physical treatment as a superstar "rite of passage."

"She needs to toughen up, take those licks, and show them that, 'These licks don't bother me,'" O'Neal told CNBC Sport.

Related Stories

Dave Portnoy Can't Understand Why Ciara is With Russell Wilson: 'He's a Zero'
Sports

Dave Portnoy Can't Understand Why Ciara Is With Russell Wilson: 'He's a Zero'

Portnoy tears into Russell Wilson after seeing the couple's viral wedding-guest photos, even as Ciara celebrates 10 years of marriage with a heartfelt tribute.

Bernadette Giacomazzo31 days ago
Dave Portnoy Blasts Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Caitlin Clark Take, Says It's 'Steeped in Jealousy'
Sports

Dave Portnoy Says Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Caitlin Clark Take Is ‘Steeped in Jealousy’

Portnoy defends Caitlin Clark as the WNBA’s most popular player and says Abdul-Jabbar is blaming her for hype she never asked for.

Bernadette Giacomazzo25 days ago
Dave Portnoy Slams LeBron James Move to Philly: 'A Spit in the Face'
Sports

Dave Portnoy Rips LeBron James Over Reported NYC Commute to Philly: ‘A Spit in the Face’

Portnoy rips LeBron over rumored Manhattan commute, questioning how a part-time New Yorker can sell himself as Philly’s new franchise savior.

Bernadette Giacomazzo12 days ago

Trending

1
Styleaespa x BAPE® Collection: What to Know
2
StyleKAWS x MLB Collection f/ Yankees and Dodgers: How to Shop on Complex
3
MusicEbro Questions Drake's 'Pen's Not Dry' Warning: 'Who Is He Speaking To?'
4
StyleTallulah Willis Marries Justin Acee in Custom Balenciaga Couture Gown That Took 712 Hours to Make
5
MusicIs Jay-Z's Rumored New Album Finished? Not According to Roc Nation
6
MusicDrake Retracts Previous Advice to IShowSpeed After Barking at 'Goth Baddie' During 20-v-1 Stream

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App