Angel Reese Smashes Two WNBA Rebounding Records in Monster Night

According to Al Jazeera, the Atlanta Dream star hauled down a league-record 26 rebounds in a 78-71 win over the Los Angeles Sparks, breaking a single-game mark that had stood for more than 23 years. Reese also pushed her season total to 458 rebounds, giving her another WNBA record and adding the latest milestone to a career that has been defined by historic production on the boards.

Reese blew past the previous single-game record of 24 rebounds, set by Chamique Holdsclaw for the Washington Mystics in May 2003. Her 458 boards this season also surpassed A'ja Wilson's previous WNBA record of 451, set in 2024.

And Reese did it on a night when her shot wasn't cooperating.

"Last time I was here, I didn't miss any shots. Tonight I couldn't hit anything, so I knew I was going to be able to get them on the rebounding side," Reese said after the game. "I just want to be there for my team. Offensively, defensively, whatever it takes to win."

She finished with 11 points and didn't secure her 27th double-double of the season until scoring with 13.9 seconds remaining. That total also leads the WNBA.

Dream guard Allisha Gray, who scored a team-high 20 points, had a much simpler assessment of what she watched.