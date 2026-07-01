Man Screams 'Goal' During Baseball Game After Mexico Scores Against Ecuador in World Cup

One baseball fan gave crowdgoers an earful by cheering for Mexico’s National team during the Los Angeles Dodgers game on Tuesday.
The fan seated behind the plate at Sutter Heath Park in West Sacramento began cheering loudly as center fielder Henry Bolte was at the bat. “Goal!” the man shouted repeatedly while standing up with his arms in the air.
He was clearly reacting to a goal that led to Mexico’s 2-0 win against Ecuador on Tuesday afternoon, ending their knockout drought after 40 years. Mexico will next compete against England on Sunday (July 5) at Mexico City Stadium after the team beat the Congo DR during Round 16 of the World Cup.
The man could’ve also been in line among those scouring for merch dedicated to Mexico’s soccer team, which saw a surge in sales after their last three matches on June 11, June 18, and June 24. Among top purchases were jerseys like adidas’ Mexico 26 Home Authentic Jersey, adidas’ Bringbacks Remixed Mexico Jersey and the coveted adidas Mexico 26 Third Jersey, all of which are hot buys on StockX.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup continues until July 19, concluding at New York New Jersey in East Rutherford, New Jersey.