Man Screams 'Goal' During Baseball Game After Mexico Scores Against Ecuador in World Cup

One baseball fan gave crowdgoers an earful by cheering for Mexico’s National team during the Los Angeles Dodgers game on Tuesday.

The fan seated behind the plate at Sutter Heath Park in West Sacramento began cheering loudly as center fielder Henry Bolte was at the bat. “Goal!” the man shouted repeatedly while standing up with his arms in the air.

He was clearly reacting to a goal that led to Mexico’s 2-0 win against Ecuador on Tuesday afternoon, ending their knockout drought after 40 years. Mexico will next compete against England on Sunday (July 5) at Mexico City Stadium after the team beat the Congo DR during Round 16 of the World Cup.