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Sales of Mexico Gear See Massive Surge After World Cup Victory

Mexico plays again this weekend after bagging its first knockout stage win in 40 years.

A soccer player in a green Mexico jersey, number 9, celebrates energetically on the field.
Image via Getty/Kevin C. Cox

Demand is expectedly high for Mexico jerseys amid the team’s thrilling World Cup performance.

As of 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday (July 1), Mexico jerseys—including the adidas Mexico 26 Third Jersey, the adidas Mexico 26 Home Authentic Jersey, and the adidas Bringbacks Remixed Mexico Jersey—were holding three spots in the top 5 on StockX.

Zooming out a bit, per data spanning from June 10 through June 30, spikes of these sales were seen following Mexico’s matches on June 11, June 18, and June 24.

For the period spanning the tournament through June 30, the top seller was the same adidas Mexico 26 Third Jersey in black mentioned above, more than 640 of which have been sold in the last three days alone.

Put another way, Mexico fans are flocking to celebrate with jerseys of their own every time the team touches the field.

This trend seems poised to continue, with El Tri set to play again this weekend against the winner of the England and Democratic Republic of Congo match. On Tuesday (June 30), Mexico beat Ecuador 2-0, giving them their first knockout stage victory in 40 years.

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