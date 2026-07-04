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Mexico National Team Returns $1 Million in Gifted Rolexes to SteveWillDoIt

They wanted to avoid getting fined or having players suspended.

Mexico National Team
(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Mexico’s national soccer team has returned a million dollars’ worth of Rolexes that were gifted by influencer SteveWillDoIt.

Steve placed a $2 million bet on Mexico’s national team to beat Ecuador and earned a substantial profit. Because he cashed in on his prize, he decided to share his winnings with the team who made it possible by gifting the players the luxury watches.

Though the team was understandably excited to receive the lavish gifts, the Mexican Football Federation immediately got involved and had the team return the gifts to comply with international regulations.

The reason for doing so was related to FIFA’s Code of Ethics (Article 20), which prohibits soccer players from receiving expensive gifts. If the team had kept the watches, they could have faced consequences such as paying heavy fines or even having players suspended in the middle of the tournament.

One look at Mexico’s performance in the World Cup this year makes it clear why the team couldn’t afford any controversy. The team has four wins under its belt, with no draws, losses, or conceded goals. They’re fresh off a 2-0 win against Ecuador in the Round of 32, which has advanced them to the Round of 16.

Mexico’s run is so significant because if they win their next game, then Mexico will go to its first World Cup quarterfinal since 1986.

Mexico’s next game (at the time of this writing) is against England on July 5. If they win, they’ll advance to the quarterfinals, where they’ll play either Norway or Brazil.

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