Cam Newton Fight Painting Soundtracked to "Try Jesus, Not Me" Song Is a Masterpiece

Cam Newton's viral brawl at a 7-on-7 football tournament in Atlanta is now inspiring art.

Earlier this week, footage of Cam Newton getting into a fight with multiple people at the Atlanta event quickly inspired memes and hilarious reactions. But self-taught Charlotte, North Carolina artist Cepeda Brunson was inspired by the chaos to do a new painting depicting the moment Newton fought off a group of individuals who attacked him.

Hilariously, Brunson soundtracked a video showing off the painting with Tobe Nwigwe's "Try Jesus," which features the lyrics, "Try Jesus, not me... 'Cause I throw hands." The original painting is available on Brunson's website for $2,000, while an 18-inch poster print is available for $100.