Cam Newton Fight Painting Soundtracked to "Try Jesus, Not Me" Song Is a Masterpiece

Cam Newton's viral brawl at a 7-on-7 football tournament in Atlanta is now inspiring art.
Earlier this week, footage of Cam Newton getting into a fight with multiple people at the Atlanta event quickly inspired memes and hilarious reactions. But self-taught Charlotte, North Carolina artist Cepeda Brunson was inspired by the chaos to do a new painting depicting the moment Newton fought off a group of individuals who attacked him.
Hilariously, Brunson soundtracked a video showing off the painting with Tobe Nwigwe's "Try Jesus," which features the lyrics, "Try Jesus, not me... 'Cause I throw hands." The original painting is available on Brunson's website for $2,000, while an 18-inch poster print is available for $100.
It's not the only viral fight that Brunson has depicted in his work. Last year, he shared a piece entitled "Fade in the Water," which was inspired by the viral riverboat brawl at an Alabama waterfront. The wild video of the moment spread like wildfire online and the Montogomery Police Department later confirmed that several involved were arrested.
Newton has yet to comment on the fight that took place at the event, but that hasn't stopped people online from laughing at those involved in the fight for thinking they could take the former No. 1 pick down.
Coaches involved with the fight have since claimed that Newton started it after talking trash to those in attendance. However, police who responded said that no one required medical attention and no one wanted to press charges.