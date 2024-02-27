Coaches Claim Cam Newton Started Fight at Youth Football Tournament After Talking Trash, Say It's 'Typical Cam Newton Behavior'

Cam Newton allegedly started the brawl that took place at a youth football tournament over the weekend, according to coaches who were involved in the fight.

In a conversation with 105.3 The Real, TopShelf Performance coaches TJ and Steph Brown, who fought with Newton, shared their version of what went down during the tournament. In video of the fight that circulated social media, two men are seen trying to scrap with Newton, who he fought off with some ease given his 6-foot-4, 240-plus athletic frame.

However, TJ alleges that Newton intiated the fight by talking trash and allegedly putting his hands on Steph first.

"I want to apologize to everybody that was out there, the parents of not just our team but everybody," TJ began. "That should've never happened. Like we should've been able to sit down and talk. There's no reason we should be yelling at each other while a game going on. Like it's that shit, ain't none of that shit necessary."

He continued, "So Cam has an organization; it's not just one team. He has an organization, so it's just been a lot of trash talk from more so his side...just out of nowhere just talking crazy to us for no reason. It's nothing new; I've been around bro for five years, so like this typical Cam Newton behavior."