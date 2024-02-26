Cam Newton Fighting Off a Group of People Has the Internet Laughing at Them for Trying

People on social media have plenty to say to the guys who thought they could jump NFL quarterback Cam Newton at a 7-on-7 football tournament.

In the wild footage, seen below, a group of men approached the free agent and former No. 1 pick and attempted to jump him at the tournament on Sunday, Feb. 25. Newton appeared to toss two people to the side before more showed up and started to throw punches at him. Following the incident, Newton appeared to be unphased by the whole ordeal and did not seem to sustain any injuries.