Cam Newton Fighting Off a Group of People Has the Internet Laughing at Them for Trying

People on social media have plenty to say to the guys who thought they could jump NFL quarterback Cam Newton at a 7-on-7 football tournament.
In the wild footage, seen below, a group of men approached the free agent and former No. 1 pick and attempted to jump him at the tournament on Sunday, Feb. 25. Newton appeared to toss two people to the side before more showed up and started to throw punches at him. Following the incident, Newton appeared to be unphased by the whole ordeal and did not seem to sustain any injuries.
What's even more insane about the fight is that Newton, who is known for his eccentric taste in fashion, was able to keep his hat on the whole time. The scuffle clearly didn't phase him all that much, and he stayed on his feet despite getting jumped by as many as six guys. But perhaps it's not so wise to think you can take on an NFL MVP who stands at 6 foot 5 and over 240 pounds.
Of course, his ability to fight of multiple men at once while keeping his hat on was what a lot of people on X, formerly Twitter, focused on.
Others just questioned why anyone would think they could take Newton on, even if he's not currently as active in the NFL due to his free agent status. His record in the league speaks for itself, or at least you would think it would.
Newton, who has a unique way of communicating online (read: ŪÑÏQŪĒ), has yet to comment on his involvement in the brawl.