Rick Ross Gives Cam Newton Props After Seeing Youth Football Fight Video: 'That Hat Never Came Off'

Rick Ross is tipping his hat to Cam Newton for the work he put in when a group of men attempted to jump him at a youth football tournament.
The Biggest Boss took to Instagram Live to salute the former No. 1 draft pick for holding his own when members of "TSP," or TopShelf Performance, a 7-on-7 football team from Atlanta, tried to catch him slipping. According to Ross, Newton deserves all the praise for defending himself while keeping his hat secured on the top of his head.
"I saw that footage of Cam Newton," Ross said. "You gotta give that boy props. That hat ain't never came off. Fuck all that stand ten toes down. Nah. That hat got bobby pins, n***a."
Newton made waves on social media when footage of the brawl circulated on social media showing him moving grown men around with ease. In the clip, the NFL free agent handled two men before another person came in to throw punches. Eventually, security and police broke it up, and Newton walked away with no injuries.
It's still unclear what led to the melee, but people on social media were quick to get their jokes off regarding the fight. Newton himself has yet to speak on the matter, but Cam'ron did say on a recent episode of It Is What It Is that the NFL Pro Bowler will be a guest on the show this week and hopes he speaks on what happened.
"The disrespect in these videos for Cam Newton while he's at a camp... An NFL MVP, the disrespect is wild," Cam said. "I might used to whisper some of this shit they said, they saying shit to a n***a face."