Rick Ross Gives Cam Newton Props After Seeing Youth Football Fight Video: 'That Hat Never Came Off'

Rick Ross is tipping his hat to Cam Newton for the work he put in when a group of men attempted to jump him at a youth football tournament.

The Biggest Boss took to Instagram Live to salute the former No. 1 draft pick for holding his own when members of "TSP," or TopShelf Performance, a 7-on-7 football team from Atlanta, tried to catch him slipping. According to Ross, Newton deserves all the praise for defending himself while keeping his hat secured on the top of his head.

"I saw that footage of Cam Newton," Ross said. "You gotta give that boy props. That hat ain't never came off. Fuck all that stand ten toes down. Nah. That hat got bobby pins, n***a."