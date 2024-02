Cam Newton was involved in a wild brawl during a 7-on-7 football tournament on Sunday.

Footage shared on social media shows the former No. 1 pick tossing two individuals around before more people show up and throw punches. Eventually, security and others showed up to stop the melee.

According to the caption on the video, Newton was allegedly fighting members of “TSP,” or TopShelf Performance, a 7-on-7 football team from Atlanta, Georgia.