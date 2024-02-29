Cam Newton Brawl: No One Wanted to Press Charges, Police Say

Cam Newton didn't want to press charges against the men who seemingly jumped him at a 7-on-7 football tournament in Atlanta,TMZ reports. The other men involved also refused to press charges.

The cause of the fight has not been deduced but one officer wrote that they believed Newton was involved because of "his hat and hairstyle," according to police documents. Another officer who was at the scene said they saw two men "grabbing and pushing" Newton, so he ran over in an attempt to diffuse the situation. No one involved asked for medical assistance.

"Neither Mr. Newton or any of the other involved persons who remained on scene indicated that they required medical attention or wished to pursue criminal charges," reads a statement from the Atlanta Police Department. "The responding officers completed an information only incident report to document what had occurred. At this time, it is unknown how or why the scuffle occurred."

Coaches at the 7-on-7 tournament have since claimed that Newton started the altercation by apparently trash-talking people there. "So Cam has an organization; it's not just one team. He has an organization, so it's just been a lot of trash talk from more so his side," said coach TJ, who was seen scrapping with Newton in the video. "Just out of nowhere just talking crazy to us for no reason. It's nothing new; I've been around bro for five years, so like this typical Cam Newton behavior."

The wild footage of the fight went viral, with Newton gettinb props for how he handled the situation without injuring anyone. "I saw that footage of Cam Newton," said Rick Ross in on a post on his Instagram Stories. "You gotta give that boy props. That hat ain't never came off. Fuck all that stand ten toes down. Nah. That hat got bobby pins, n***a."

Mase and Cam'ron, however, suggested that Newton should avoid these types of events in the future. "Some rappers can't go to certain hoods, Cam can't go to camps," Mase said. "People are trying to get paid, also, you know what I'm saying? People are trying to get paid. So if they could lure him into something, where he knock a kid out, you know people trying to get paid these days. It seem like that's the temperature everywhere."