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Latest Stories
Sports
Caleb Williams Gets Roasted Over His Dramatic Cart Ride Following Hamstring Injury
Imaging Monday showed the Bears quarterback avoided a serious right hamstring injury, one day after a fourth-quarter exit that set off a wave of jokes.
Joe Price8 minutes ago