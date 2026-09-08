Caleb Williams

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Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears stands on the sideline during the national anthem prior to the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field on September 20, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.
Sports

Caleb Williams Gets Roasted Over His Dramatic Cart Ride Following Hamstring Injury

Imaging Monday showed the Bears quarterback avoided a serious right hamstring injury, one day after a fourth-quarter exit that set off a wave of jokes.

Joe Price8 minutes ago

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