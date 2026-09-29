Jim Harbaugh Gets Real About Chargers' Brutal 0-3 Start: ‘We Want to Be Better’

Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers are 0-3 to start their season. That's not something any football team wants to say to kick off the season.

Speaking with reporters after the team's 24-16 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Justin Herbert was asked why the offense seems to be going in the wrong direction. “That's a great question,” he said, but didn't have a clear answer.

"That's something that we have to figure out, and we're going to do our best to keep listening to our coaching and do everything we can to stick together and understand that it's a long season and we gotta turn our stuff around," Herbert said, according to ESPN's Kris Rhim. "So whatever the reason is, we have to find a way to fix it."

The numbers tell the story. Despite forcing five turnovers, including three fumbles and two interceptions, the team managed only 10 points off those mistakes. Six drives reached the Buffalo 30, but they produced just one touchdown and three field goals. The loss also dropped the team to 0-3, its first such start since 2017.

Harbaugh was more direct Monday when asked what Herbert needs to do better.