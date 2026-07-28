Justin Herbert Proposes to Madison Beer in Garden Ceremony With Cushion-Cut Diamond

The couple announced the news Tuesday (July 28) morning in a joint Instagram post captioned "Meet my fiancé," sharing a carousel of photos from the proposal.

Herbert got down on one knee beneath an arbor draped in greenery and flowers at a lush garden venue. Another shot in the carousel shows him carrying Beer over his shoulder as she raised her hand to show off her ring — a large, elongated cushion-cut diamond. A rustic wooden sign reading "Mr. and Mrs. Herbert" appears in one of the later frames, alongside photos of the couple kissing, dancing, and smiling.

The pair were first linked in August 2025, when Herbert was photographed at Beer's music video set. Their relationship went public in October, when Beer was spotted kissing the quarterback on the sideline before a Chargers game.

Beer opened up about the relationship last month on the "Therapuss with Jake Shane" podcast, saying Herbert arrived "at the perfect time."

"When I'm having a convo with my boyfriend, my hair could be on fire, and I wouldn't notice," she said. "And to be honest with you, he's the first person I've ever felt that way about."