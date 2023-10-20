NBA Rookie Brandon Miller Hit With Wrongful Death Lawsuit in Jamea Harris Fatal Shooting

Charlotte Hornets rookie and former Alabama basketball player Brandon Miller is one of three men named in a wrongful death lawsuit from the family of Jamea Harris, a woman who was killed in a shooting in January near the University of Alabama campus.

The lawsuit was filed on Friday in U.S. district court for the Northern District of Alabama Western Division by Harris' mother and asked for a jury trial to award damages to the victim's family. Harris was with her boyfriend in Tuscaloosa visiting her cousin when she was shot and killed back in January.

The other two men named in the lawsuit are former Alabama player Darius Miles and Michael Davis, both of whom are in jail and facing capital murder charges in the death of Harris. Miller was not charged with a crime, but Miles is accused of bringing the gun to Davis, who shot and killed Harris.

In a February hearing, a police investigator testified that Miller was present during the shooting and that the gun police said Miles gave Davis that killed Harris was from the back of his car.

The lawsuit alleged Miles, Davis, and Miller "knew or should have known that bringing a dangerous weapon to a dispute and discharging said weapon would likely result in harm." The complaint also stated that "as a direct or proximate consequence of the negligence or wantonness of each of the defendants," Harris was caused to suffer serious fatal injuries.