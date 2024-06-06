Cosplayer Mocking Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Called Out After Footage Goes Viral

Videos of an unidentified individual making a mockery of Kobe's death in 2020 have sparked outage.

Jun 06, 2024
Kobe Bryant, wearing a Lakers jersey with the number 24, smiles on a basketball court during a game
Harry How / Getty Images
Kobe Bryant, wearing a Lakers jersey with the number 24, smiles on a basketball court during a game
Harry How / Getty Images

A wildly disrespectful cosplayer dressed up as Kobe Bryant made a mockery of the superstar's death at an event in China.

According to TMZ, footage of an unidentified individual dressed as the late NBA player surfaced on social media from what is reported as a recent comic convention in Hangzhou, China.

In the clip, the individual is wearing what looks like a ski mask with Kobe’s face on it, his Lakers jersey, and a makeshift helicopter made out of cardboard and plastic bottles. A crowd of onlookers watch as the cosplayer lays down and another person comes around seemingly pretending to be a forensic photographer.

An attendee at a comic convention in China wore a costume depicting Kobe Bryant’s fatal helicopter crash

pic.twitter.com/aiQvYt0ail

— BoreCure (@CureBore) June 5, 2024
Twitter: @CureBore

Recently, at a comic exhibition in Hangzhou, China, a social media user shared a video alleging that an attendee was reenacting the scene of Kobe Bryant's helicopter crash, donning a mask resembling the late basketball legend. pic.twitter.com/l55vsPtBqv

— la lee (@lenin19840614) June 2, 2024
Twitter: @lenin19840614

The highly insensitive scene is a recreation of Kobe Bryant’s tragic death in early 2020. Kobe, along with 13-year-old daughter Gigi and seven others, perished in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. He was 41 years old.

People took to social media to share their thoughts on the footage going viral.

i just saw the comic-con video of the guy wearing a Kobe Bryant helicopter crash costume 😦
what in the actual fkkkkk

— ArrozConPollo ✈️ (@KiannaBanana) June 4, 2024
Twitter: @KiannaBanana

A man went to a comic convention wearing a Kobe Bryant helicopter crash costume. That’s not funny they should’ve jumped him.

— 🧚🏻‍♀️ (@wavegoddessx) June 5, 2024
Twitter: @wavegoddessx

Yea I’m not going to share that video of that Asian man dressed as Kobe in a helicopter costume! We don’t need to give that man any attention! That shit was foul and disrespectful!

— 🦂 𝗧𝗛𝗘𝗘 𝗔𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗻𝗼 𝗸𝗶𝗱𝘀 ♏️ (@prmade313raised) June 5, 2024
Twitter: @prmade313raised

Thats messed up in any context.

Disrespecting someone who died in a tragic helicopter accident with his young daughter & her teammates +parents.

Guy isn't even making fun out of Kobe for something he did.

But by the way he died & making it into a costume, painting his skin...

— Marrirez ✪ (@Marrirez) June 5, 2024
Twitter: @Marrirez

Grown ass man in a Kobe helicopter crash costume and all y’all did was take pictures of him?

Lol aye I’ll personally pay for your flight to try that in LA.

— Auto (@Oldfinesse) June 5, 2024
Twitter: @Oldfinesse

Graphic photos of the crash site allegedly taken and shared by law enforcement were the center of a lawsuit from Kobe’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, against the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department in 2020. The lawsuit was eventually settled in February 2023 for $28.85 million.

Kobe Bryant Helicopter CrashKobe BryantCostumesOutrageChinaLakers

Latest in Sports