A wildly disrespectful cosplayer dressed up as Kobe Bryant made a mockery of the superstar's death at an event in China.

According to TMZ, footage of an unidentified individual dressed as the late NBA player surfaced on social media from what is reported as a recent comic convention in Hangzhou, China.

In the clip, the individual is wearing what looks like a ski mask with Kobe’s face on it, his Lakers jersey, and a makeshift helicopter made out of cardboard and plastic bottles. A crowd of onlookers watch as the cosplayer lays down and another person comes around seemingly pretending to be a forensic photographer.