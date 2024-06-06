A wildly disrespectful cosplayer dressed up as Kobe Bryant made a mockery of the superstar's death at an event in China.
According to TMZ, footage of an unidentified individual dressed as the late NBA player surfaced on social media from what is reported as a recent comic convention in Hangzhou, China.
In the clip, the individual is wearing what looks like a ski mask with Kobe’s face on it, his Lakers jersey, and a makeshift helicopter made out of cardboard and plastic bottles. A crowd of onlookers watch as the cosplayer lays down and another person comes around seemingly pretending to be a forensic photographer.
The highly insensitive scene is a recreation of Kobe Bryant’s tragic death in early 2020. Kobe, along with 13-year-old daughter Gigi and seven others, perished in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. He was 41 years old.
People took to social media to share their thoughts on the footage going viral.
Graphic photos of the crash site allegedly taken and shared by law enforcement were the center of a lawsuit from Kobe’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, against the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department in 2020. The lawsuit was eventually settled in February 2023 for $28.85 million.