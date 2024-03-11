Kobe Bryant Statue Appears to be Riddled With Spelling Errors

Just a month after the Los Angeles Lakers honored Kobe Bryant with a statue outside of Crypto.com Arena, fans of the team have already noticed several erros listed in the etched marble base of the statue.

As pointed out by German basketball journalist André Voigt, who shared a tweet on Monday highlighting the aforementioned errors, Jose Calderon's and Von Wafer's names are misspelled in the replica box score from Kobe's 81-point game between the Lakers and Raptors in 2006.

Additionally, the word decision was spelled as “decicion," when listing which players did not play that game due to a coach's decision.