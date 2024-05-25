Vanessa Bryant Previews Unreleased 'Job's Not Finished' Nike Kobe 4

One of Kobe Bryant’s iconic quotes has been immortalized on a previously unseen Nike Kobe 4 colorway showcased by Vanessa Bryant this week.

The latest iteration to be shared by Vanessa on Instagram is this grey-based Kobe 4 Protro shown here. On the surface, the style features a simple color blocking but special embroidery on the medial side of the upper, with "Job's Not Finished" on the left shoe and "Mamba Mentality" on the right. The quote on the left shoe was originally said by Kobe during the post-game interview after Game 2 of the '09 NBA Finals when a reporter asked why he didn't seem ecstatic during that moment despite him and his Los Angeles Lakers squad being up two games in the series. Kobe's iconic 8 and 24 jersey numbers are also embroidered on the heel tab.

It's currently unclear if this "Job's Not Finished" Kobe 4 Protro is hitting retailers or another one-off colorway made exclusively for Vanessa. Stay tuned to Complex Sneakers for official updates.