A little over a week ago we gave you a look at the Space Jam: A New Legacy Xbox Wireless Controllers that Xbox and Warner Bros. collaborated on, but today they took the Space Jam: A New Legacy collaboration game (pun intended) to another level. This morning, to coincide with the release of Space Jam: A New Legacy — The Game, Xbox and Nike announced that on July 15 at 7:00am PT, there will be an exclusive Space Jam: A New Legacy drop hitting the SNKRS app, featuring the “Road Runner vs. Wil E. Coyote” LeBron 18 Lows that were teased in early looks of the Space Jam: A New Legacy collection from Nike and Converse.

Included in the SNKRS drop is the fourth Space Jam: A New Legacy Xbox Wireless Controller, this one featuring the same Road Runner vs. Wil E. Coyote theme that is on the LeBron 18 Lows, marking the first exclusive controller drop on SNKRS. This drop comes a day before the LeBron James-led Space Jam: A New Legacy hits theaters and HBO Max on July 16. Cedric Joe, who stars in Space Jam: A New Legacy as LeBron’s son, is seen rocking the LeBron 18 Lows and playing with the controller in this image.

Check out images from the bundle below, including close-ups of the LeBron 18 Lows, the Controller, and some images of how the Road Runner vs. Wil E. Coyote theme plays out over the Xbox Wireless Controller and the LeBron 18 Lows.

