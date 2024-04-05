P.J. Tucker's longstanding relationship with Nike has resulted in him getting another collaboration. This time, the NBA Sneaker King has his own Air Flight 89 that's expected to release at retail.

Tucker took to social media yesterday to debut his very own colorway of the Nike Air Flight 89 Low. Dubbed "Sky Blue," this makeup is inspired by air travel and Tucker's home state of North Carolina. The sneaker dons a tonal Carolina Blue color scheme covering the premium elephant print-like upper. The sneaker also introduced Tucker's signature "Flight P.J. 17" logo embroidered on the heel tab. Completing the look is a sail midsole and a blue outsole.

On the same night, Tucker also unveiled a PE colorway of his former Phoenix Suns teammate Devin Booker's Nike Book 1 signature shoe, which appears below.