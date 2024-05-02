New Balance Announces Its 'Grey Day' Lineup

In addition to the releases, New Balance is also releasing a short film appropriately titled "Grey Days" on May 10, highlighting the brand's impact on sneaker culture.

"This film celebrates not only what Grey means to us as a brand, but also what it means to New Balance consumers. It recognizes sub-cultural New Balance fans who have stood by our brand and the emblem of Grey for generations," New Balance's senior VP of merchandising and Chief Market Officer, Chris Davis, said. "It also recognizes the ubiquity of the color Grey, appealing to people everywhere from supermodels in London, to dads in Ohio, to sneaker connoisseurs in Toyko. Grey is a color for all that represents authenticity, versatility, and timelessness, carrying our heritage into the future."

This month's New Balance "Grey Day" releases will be available at Newbalance.com and at select retailers. Pricing for the pieces ranges from $60 to $265.