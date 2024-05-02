New Balance Announces Its 'Grey Day' Lineup

New Balance has expanded "Grey Day" this year by converting the one-day event to a month-long celebration of the brand's signature color.
The Boston-based brand kicked off the event yesterday with the launch of the Grey Shop, which included the 327, 574, and 550 releases in the heritage grey color scheme. Following up on those drops, the brand is bringing the "Grey Days" 1906R and WRPD Runner on May 17, followed by a new Fresh Foam X 1080 colorway on May 20. Rounding out the list are the District Vision x New Balance SC Elite v4 collab and the Kawhi 4 arriving on May 23, as well as the Coco CG1 and Fresh Foam Audazo Numeric releasing on May 24.
In addition to the releases, New Balance is also releasing a short film appropriately titled "Grey Days" on May 10, highlighting the brand's impact on sneaker culture.
"This film celebrates not only what Grey means to us as a brand, but also what it means to New Balance consumers. It recognizes sub-cultural New Balance fans who have stood by our brand and the emblem of Grey for generations," New Balance's senior VP of merchandising and Chief Market Officer, Chris Davis, said. "It also recognizes the ubiquity of the color Grey, appealing to people everywhere from supermodels in London, to dads in Ohio, to sneaker connoisseurs in Toyko. Grey is a color for all that represents authenticity, versatility, and timelessness, carrying our heritage into the future."
This month's New Balance "Grey Day" releases will be available at Newbalance.com and at select retailers. Pricing for the pieces ranges from $60 to $265.