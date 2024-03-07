Nigel Sylvester Debuts New Version of the Air Jordan 4

The Air Jordan 4 appears to be getting an overhaul, as seen with this new RM version of the shoe pictured above.
BMX pro and Jordan Brand athlete Nigel Sylvester posted a video on his Instagram wearing what initially may look like a standard Air Jordan 4, but upon further inspection, seems to be an entirely different version of Michael Jordan's fourth signature shoe.
Leaker @EldenMonitors on X shared a first look at the unreleased Air Jordan 4 RM last month, which resembles the shoe Sylvester has on in the video. The most notable difference between the standard Jordan 4 and the RM is the new overlay panels on the upper that wraps around the heel.
According to @MrUnloved1s on X, a Sylvester collaboration on the Air Jordan 4 RM is coming on July 3, but at the time of writing it isn't clear if the pair he wore in the video is indeed his collab or a standard colorway.
Currently, the Air Jordan 4 RM has yet to be unveiled by Jordan Brand. Check back soon for official updates.