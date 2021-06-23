With the LeBron James-led Space Jam: A New Legacy set to hit theaters (and HBO Max) on July 16, it should come as no surprise that merch and sneaker collections would be dropping. With a game that finds James, Bugs Bunny, and many stars of the NBA and Looney Tunes worlds playing virtual games of basketball, it’d make sense that the film would be explored in a video game world. Enter Microsoft and Warner Bros.’ Space Jam: A New Legacy collaboration, which takes the form of three Xbox Wireless Controllers representing the Tune Squad, the Goon Squad, and the Serververse.

Image via Microsoft

Image via Microsoft

Image via Microsoft

These controllers hit retail on July 8 via the Microsoft store and Amazon; each will run you $69.99. Microsoft also announced that Space Jam: A New Legacy — The Game will be released globally on July 1 as an exclusive as a part of their Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks for a limited time—aka if you want to play the game a full two weeks before it hits the Microsoft Store on Xbox on July 15, you should sign up for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

The arcade-style beat ‘em up lets players control Bugs, Lola Bunny, or LeBron James, taking on Al G. Rhythm’s goons inside the Warner Entertainment Serververse. Check out this gameplay trailer.

For more details on Space Jam: A New Legacy — The Game, the Space Jam: A New Legacy Xbox Wireless Controllers, or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, head over to Xbox Wire.