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Nike logo on the Nike European Logistics Campus in Laakdal.
Sneakers

Nike SNKRS Team Reportedly 'Obliterated' as It Lays of 90 Percent of Staff (UPDATE)

The popular sneakers app launched in 2015 to manage digital raffles, exclusive drops and more.

Jaelani Turner-Williams68 days ago
Nike SNKRS
Sneakers

Here's How Nike's New SNKRS Link Experience Works

Nike's SNKRS Link is designed to give fans a better chance of copping sneakers.

Victor Deng447 days ago
Nike SNKRS Showcase 2025
Sneakers

Nike Is Releasing These Sneakers in 2025

Here's what Nike unveiled in its latest SNKRS Showcase event.

Victor Deng581 days ago
Air Jordan 1 High 'Lost and Found' DZ5485-612 (Lateral)
Sneakers

Nike Addresses Air Jordan 1 'Lost and Found' Restock Problems on SNKRS

The restock was disrupted due to a traffic issue and the failure of a third-party tool. 'We know we can be better,' Nike SNKRS VP Lucy Rouse said on Wednesday.

Brendan Dunne1170 days ago
Air Jordan 1 High 'Lost and Found' DZ5485-612 (Pair)
Sneakers

'Chicago' Air Jordan 1 Restocks on SNKRS Next Week

Jordan Brand confirms that the 2022 release of the 'Chicago' Air Jordan 1 High is being restocking in April 2023. Find the restock info here.

Victor Deng1192 days ago
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Air Jordan 3 'White/Cement' Remastered DN3707-100 (Pair)
Sneakers

How Nike Is Releasing the Air Jordan 3 'White Cement Reimagined' on SNKRS

Nike outlines the release procedure for the Air Jordan 3 'White Cement Reimagined' on SNKRS including how to get exclusive access and more details.

Riley Jones1234 days ago
Inside SNKRS Bot Protection
Sneakers

Nike Explains Its Anti-Bot Protection

Nike breaks down its anti-bot protection system on the SNKRS app. Click here to learn more about how it combats sneaker bots for the launch of its products.

Victor Deng1324 days ago
Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low 'Reverse Mocha' DM7866-162 Release Date
Sneakers

Travis Scott's Last Air Jordan Collaboration Set a Nike Record

Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1 Low 'Reverse Mocha' collaboration set a Nike SNKRS record with a total of 3.8 million member entires. Read more here.

Riley Jones1386 days ago
Nike Dunk Low 'Vast Grey' DD8338 001 Pair
Sneakers

'Vast Grey' Nike Dunk Low Releases Next Month

A premium 'Vast Grey' colorway of the Nike Dunk Low is set to drop in August 2022. Click here for the official release details along with a detailed look.

Victor Deng1450 days ago
Adidas vs. Nike
Sneakers

Adidas Sues Nike for Infringement Over SNKRS App, Adapt Technology

Adidas is suing Nike in federal court, claiming patent infringement over the SNKRS app, Adapt technology, and various fitness-based mobile applications.

Brandon Richard1497 days ago
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Air Jordan VI 6 UNC Release Date CT8529 410 Pair
Sneakers

Nike Confirms 'UNC' Air Jordan 6 Won't Release on SNKRS

Nike confirms the Air Jordan 6 'UNC' won't release on the SNKRS app after all of its stock was sold early during a surprise SNKRS drop. Find more here.

Riley Jones1597 days ago
Nike SNKRS Box
Sneakers

Nike Announces New SNKRS VP

In an internal message, Nike leadership named Lucy Rouse as the new VP/GM of SNKRS. Rouse last lead Nike's women's and sportswear business in Europe.

Brendan Dunne1604 days ago
Nike World Headquarters
Sneakers

SNKRS VP Tapped for New Nike Virtual Division

In an internal memo this week, the company announced that Ron Faris will run the Nike Virtual Studio, a new division focused on web3, the metaverse, and NFTs.

Brendan Dunne1637 days ago
Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 1 'Baroque Brown' DO9392 200 Pair
Sneakers

Nike Postpones Travis Scott x Air Max 1 Release

Nike postpones the Travis Scott x Air Max 1 Cactus Jack sneaker collaboration release following deaths at the tragic Astroworld festival in Houston.

Riley Jones1704 days ago
travis scott
Sneakers

Travis Scott to Hold Cactus Jack x Nike SNKRS Pass During Astroweek

Travis Scott is holding a Cactus Jack x Nike SNKRS Pass release during his Astroweek events ahead of the Astroworld festival. Find out more here.

Riley Jones1723 days ago
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Nike SNKRS Box
Sneakers

Nike Shares SNKRS Data, Plans, Concerns in Internal Meeting

During a meeting last week, Nike said that it's at risk of losing sneaker-obsessed consumers over the SNKRS app hype machine. Leadership has a plan to fix that.

Brendan Dunne1739 days ago

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