Alexis Sablone Previews Nike SB Dunk Collab

Converse pro skateboarder Alexis Sablone is taking full advantage of the brand being part of the Nike, Inc. umbrella by teasing an upcoming SB Dunk collab.

Sablone has shared an image of her unreleased Nike SB Dunk Low on Instagram, with the post captioned "In the works." Pictured alongside the popular Swoosh model is an upcoming colorway of her own Converse AS-1 Pro signature shoe.

While the inspiration behind the styles is currently unknown, the SB Dunk Low features green scaly overlay panels on the upper that turn purple when the surface gets worn down. That same print is applied to the Swoosh branding on the sides before the look is finished off with a tan midsole and a green outsole. The Converse AS-1 Pro keeps things fairly simple with a white-based pebbled leather upper offset by purple hits along with a gum outsole.

Despite an early look from Sablone, release details for this two-shoe SB Dunk Low and Converse AS-1 Pro collection have yet to be announced. Check back soon for official updates.