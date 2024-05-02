Victor Wembanyama's First Nike Shoe Releases This Month

For basketball and sneaker fans who can't get enough of San Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama, Nike will soon bring one of his player-exclusive sneakers to the masses.

The Oregon-based sportswear brand announced via its SNKRS release calendar that Wembanyama's Air Zoom G.T. Hustle 2 PE colorway is hitting retail mid-May. The Spurs forward first wore this pair during practice at this year's NBA All-Star Weekend in February. The sneaker dons a black-based mesh upper offset by intergalactic green overlay panels at the forefoot and heel. The standout detail is Wembanyama's "Alien" logo embedded on the heel and stamped on the insoles, while chrome Swoosh branding appears on the sides. Additionally, the shoe features glow-in-the-dark outsoles with the phrase "Be Unique Every Day" emblazoned underneath.

Nike officially unveiled Wembanyama's "Alien" logo in April as a crop circle in a video campaign. The "Alien" nickname was given to him by LeBron James to describe his "freakish" abilities on the basketball court.

Readers can cop Wembanyama's Air Zoom G.T. Hustle 2 PE starting on May 15 via SNKRS for $170.